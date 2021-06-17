Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,74,249 on Thursday as 3,018 more people tested positive for the infection, while 64 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 17,182, a health bulletin said.

As many as 2,033 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.34 per cent.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 431, followed by Purba Medinipur (426) and Kolkata (366), it said.

North 24 Parganas also recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at 17, followed by Kolkata (11) and South 24 Parganas (eight).

The state now has 22,073 active cases, while 14,34,994 people have recovered from the disease to date.

West Bengal has so far tested over 1.35 crore samples, including 55,671 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1.84 crore people in the state have been vaccinated thus far, including 1.74 lakh during the day.

Over 20 lakh people in the 18-44 years age group have been vaccinated to date.

