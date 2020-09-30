Kolkata, Sept 30 (PTI) At least 3,281 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday, which raised the tally to 2,57,049, while 59 fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 4,958, the health department said in its bulletin.

Altogether 2,954 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Unlock 5: Schools Can Reopen From October 15, No Compulsory Attendance; Here Are Complete Guidelines.

The discharge rate stands at 87.83 per cent.

As many 43,765 samples have been tested in the state since Tuesday, it added.

Also Read | Unlock 5: Multiplexes and Single Screens to Finally Re-open from October 15 with 50% Capacity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)