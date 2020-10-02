Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) At least 3,310 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday, which raised the tally to 2,63,634, while 53 fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 5,070, the health department said in its bulletin.

Altogether 2,944 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

The discharge rate currently stands at 87.89 per cent.

West Bengal now has 26,865 active cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 43,282 samples have been tested in the state since Thursday, it added.

