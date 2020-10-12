Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Bengal rose to 2,98,389 after 3,583 people tested positive for the disease on Monday, the health department said in its bulletin.

Sixty more fatalities pushed the toll to 5,682.

At least 3,155 people recovered from the disease in the state since Sunday, with the discharge rate currently standing at 87.84 per cent, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 30,604 active cases.

As many as 40,056 samples have been tested in the state over the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

