Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,771 on Thursday after 41 more patients succumbed to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

The coronavirus tally also mounted to 1,93,175 after 3,112 people from various parts of the state tested positive for the contagion.

Also Read | Manohar Lal Khattar Discharged From Hospital After Defeating Coronavirus.

Since Wednesday, 3,035 patients recovered from the infection taking the discharge rate to 85.95 per cent.

The number of active cases stood at 23,377, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Maratha Quota: Supreme Court Says 30% of Population in Maharashtra Are Marathas, Can't Be Compared to Marginalized Sections.

During the last 24 hours, 44,347 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)