Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,42,830 on Wednesday as 5,384 more people tested positive for the infection, while 95 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 16,555, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 20, followed by 17 in Kolkata.

Of the 95 deaths, 53 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

As many as 10,512 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,573 and the discharge rate to 97.83 per cent.

The state now has 14,702 active cases.

West Bengal has thus far tested 1.30 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 64,633 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2.15 lakh people have been vaccinated to date.

