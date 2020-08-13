Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 2,203 on Wednesday after 54 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

The state's coronavirus count has gone up to 1,04,326 after 2,936 new cases of infection were reported, a bulletin released by the department said.

Also Read | Realme 6i Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

The number of active patients is 26,003 in the state, it said.

Since Tuesday, 2,725 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from different hospitals of West Bengal.

Also Read | Severe Waterlogging at Manekshaw Road Due to Rainfall in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

In the last 24 hours, 27,712 samples have been tested, the bulletin said

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)