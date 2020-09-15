Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 4,062 on Tuesday with 59 more people succumbing to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The tally mounted to 2,09,146 after 3,227 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | Infinix Note 7 Launching Tomorrow in India, Listed on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch.

The discharge rate in the state improved to 86.61 per cent from 86.55 per cent on Monday, after 2,919 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 23,946.

Also Read | ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show Row: Freedom of Journalists Is Supreme, Would Be Disastrous for Any Democracy to Control the Press, Says S-G Tushar Mehta in Supreme Court.

Since Monday, 45,226 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)