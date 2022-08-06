Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 21,393 on Saturday as four more persons died due to the contagion while 728 new infections pushed the tally to 20,98,417, a health department bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate is now 5.90 per cent as the 728 new cases were detected out of 12,510 samples tested, it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Bodies of Two Minor Girls Found Inside Well in Khargone.

The state currently has 8,331 active COVID-19 cases while 20,68,693 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,409 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Vice Presidential Election Result 2022: Margaret Alva, Opposition Candidate Loses to NDA Nominee Jagdeep Dhankar; Here’s All You Need To Know About Her.

On Friday the state had reported 783 new COVID-19 cases and five fresh fatalities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)