Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday witnessed the highest single-day discharge of 3,208 COVID-19 patients taking the number of recovered people to 70,328, while 2,905 new coronavirus infections were registered, state health department said.

The department in a bulletin also said that 41 patients succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 2,100.

Also Read | Delhi's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 90%, Over 1.31 Lakh Discharged So Far.

The state's caseload has gone up to 98,459 while the active cases stood at 26,031.

In the last 24 hours, 26,297 samples have been tested in West Bengal, the bulletin added. PTI SCH NN NN 08102135 NNNNrted third but had to come from behind after losing control of his bike and avoiding an earlier crash that put him back in the pack at the beginning of the race.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case | Rhea Chakraborty's Brother, Father Leave From ED Office in Mumbai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

The team said Márquez's “recovery time is yet unknown."

MotoGP will race again in Jerez de la Frontera next weekend.

Sunday's race — won by Frenchman Fabio Quartararo — was the first of 13 in a reduced calendar that was originally scheduled to start in March but was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was held without fans and under strict health controls. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)