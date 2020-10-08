Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal rose to 2,84,030 on Thursday after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 3,526 fresh infections, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus death toll in the state mounted to 5,439 with 63 fresh fatalities.

The bulletin said that 2,970 recoveries were also recorded in the past 24 hours, and the discharge rate is now 87.93 per cent.

The number of active cases stood at 28,854.

Since Wednesday, 42,441 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

