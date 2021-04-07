Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday reported 2,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest count of 2021 so far, pushing the tally to 5,97,634, the health department said.

The death toll climbed to 10,355 after seven more patients succumbed to the virus, it said.

While the city accounted for three fatalities, one death each was registered in North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Murshidabad and Malda districts.

Kolkata logged 582 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas (472), Howrah (179) and South 24 Parganas (130), among other districts, the department said.

West Bengal now has 10,355 active cases, while 5,74,504 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

Since Monday, 29,394 samples have been tested, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 93,33,801, it added.

