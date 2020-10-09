Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,573 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,87,603, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The toll rose to 5,501 with 62 more deaths, it said.

Also Read | Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava, Warrant Officer AK Tiwari Create New Record of Highest Skydive Landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh to Mark IAF Day 2020.

In the last 24 hours, 3,069 people recovered from COVID-19, following which the discharge rate further slipped to 87.90 per cent.

There are 29,296 active cases in the state at present.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Best Wishes to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah and New Crown Prince Meshal Al Sabah.

Since Thursday, 42,532 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)