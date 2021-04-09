Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday reported 3,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest count of 2021 so far, pushing the tally to 6,06,455, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll climbed to 10,378 after eight more coronavirus fatalities were registered in the state, it said.

While Kolkata accounted for six deaths, one fatality each was recorded in Howrah and Murshidabad.

All eight fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

Kolkata logged 987 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas (884), Howrah (223), South 24 Parganas (214) and Hooghly (212) among other districts.

West Bengal now has 18,603 active cases.

At least 1,146 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,77,474 in the state, the bulletin said. The discharge rate stands at 95.22 per cent.

Since Thursday, 36,117 samples have been tested, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 94,32,811, it added.

The state government has decided to follow the norm of 50 per cent attendance of employees at its offices in view of spiralling COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, at least 3,47,383 people were inoculated in the state on Friday, a health department official said, adding that two cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported.

Around 2,97,450 senior citizens took the first dose of the vaccine, taking the total number of inoculated people to 76.82 lakh people, he added.

