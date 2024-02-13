Visual of the lion brought to the Bengal Safari Park (Photo/ANI)

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], February 13 (ANI): A pair of seven-year-old male and five-year-old female lions were brought to the Bengal Safari Park on Monday from Sepahijala Zoological Park in Tripura.

The regal felines arrived on Monday along with two spectacled langurs, four blackbucks, and two leopard cats under an animal exchange program.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped on Pretext of Job Promise in Gurugram, Four Arrested.

The new members at the Bengal Safari Park are currently undergoing a mandatory month-long quarantine to ensure their health conditions are optimal before making a public debut.

Officials overseeing the process assured that the creatures are in good health.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi: 'Release MGNREGS Funds for West Bengal, Many Not Paid for Work Completed in 2021'.

The arrival of the big cats adds a new dimension to the wildlife experience for visitors, enhancing the diversity and charm of the park.

This exchange initiative is part a reciprocal arrangement after Bengal Safari recently sent two Royal Bengal tigers, leopards, and various birds to the geological park in Tripura.

The animal exchange programme aims to foster conservation efforts, broaden the genetic diversity of wildlife populations, and provide unique and educational experiences for visitors at both parks, officials added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)