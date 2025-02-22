Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], February 22 (ANI): A technical glitch delayed the departure of the New Jalpaiguri-Chennai Central Express (22861) at Soro-Markona in the Kharagpur division on Saturday.

The train's loco developed a technical glitch between Soro and Markona at 2.45 PM, leading to a delay before it finally departed at 6.23 pm.

According to officials, the New Jalpaiguri-Chennai Central Express (22861) was detained between Soro and Markona of the Kharagpur division due to loco trouble at 02:45 PM on February 22. The train did not derail, and no injuries were reported. The loco engine was hit by an object lying on the track and could not be removed.

Soon after the loco engine of the New Jalpaiguri-Chennai Central Express was affected, an alternative engine was arranged, and the train departed at 06:23 PM. All the safety measures were taken by the Railways and thorough checking was done before the departure of the train. Several other trains were also affected due to the incident.

Several other trains were also affected due to the incident. The 12245 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Express was detained between Soro-Markona, whereas 68051 Baleshwar-Bhadrak MEMU was detained at Soro. Officials added that 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express was detained at Baleshwar; on the other hand, 20889 Howrah-Tirupati Express was detained at Rupsa. (ANI)

