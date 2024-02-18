Barasat (WB), Feb 18 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 2.25 crore through the India-Bangladesh international border at Petrapole in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in separate incidents, a BSF official said.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel conducted a search of trucks entering India from Bangladesh and seized 2.5 kg of gold biscuits worth Rs 1.58 crore from a vehicle and arrested two persons on Saturday.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Bangladeshi Girl Rescued From Flesh Trade Racket in Taloja, Two Arrested.

In another incident, gold paste weighing over 1 kg was seized from another person, the BSF official added.

The seized gold and the arrested persons were handed over to Customs officials.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Union Ministers, Farmer Leaders to Hold Fourth Round of Talks Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)