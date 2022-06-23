Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her government will soon appoint 200 more administrative and police officers as creation of new districts will require more skilled hands.

Banerjee had earlier said that the government is planning to create three more districts for better administration.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Three More Legislators Arrive at Guwahati Hotel, Tally in Eknath Shinde Camp Rises to 44.

She said that six Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have been promoted to the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police and six Additional SPs have been promoted to the rank of SPs.

Apart from the IAS and IPS officers, Banerjee said that special attention will be given to state cadre police officers.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Four Children, Including Three Girls, Drown in Rainwater-Filled Pit in Koraput.

The CM announced that WBPS officers "will be given a promotion in every eighth, 16th and 25th year of their career. At that time they will be paid two increments in one go."

Banerjee also announced that from now on, ASPs and SDPOs will get special allowances like the IPS officers.

"The ASPs will get Rs 2,500 per month and SDPOs will get Rs 2,000 per month," she said.

Banerjee also announced a rise in the annual allowance for uniform of police personnel from Rs 200 to Rs 15,000, besides making yearly medical check-ups compulsory for officers above the age of 40 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)