Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said a nodal officer would be appointed to solve grievances of industry in the state.

The chief minister, who took over the industry portfolio after divesting arrested minister Partha Chatterjee of his charge, also cleared an Adani Group plan to set up a logistics hub at Belur in Howrah on 100-acre of land that used to be with National Iron & Steel Co Ltd.

The decision is a part of the state government's policy to build new industries on the unused surplus land of closed factories in West Bengal, an official said.

Both the decisions were taken at the West Bengal Industrial Promotion Board meeting held at 'Soujanya'.

During the meeting, the chief minister asked Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to appoint a nodal officer to address grievances of industries and also to ensure speedy redressal.

The nodal officer will have "a day-to-day interaction with the state industry secretary and the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation chairperson Vandana Yadav," Banerjee said

“We are trying to regain the industries' confidence and have made major progress in this respect. We need a strong communication strategy for the state industry,” the chief minister said.

Banerjee also gave a proposal to use the Durga Puja festival as a platform for industrialists in the state to promote their businesses and attract investments.

She said representatives of 20-25 countries will be included in this year's Durga Puja carnival.

Banerjee floated the idea of making a film on the investment-friendly aspects of the state.

She requested eminent film director Gautam Ghosh, who was present at the meeting, to make a documentary, showcasing the existing and future potential of industries along with infrastructural development in the state.

Ghosh was given a task to act as a representative of the entertainment industry.

"The industrialists have to highlight the potential aspects of Bengal," the state government official said.

He also mentioned that the state identified more than 100-acre of land at the Alipore Correctional Home where a museum will be built on 20 acres, he said.

Those who were present at the meeting were Tarun Jhunjhunwala of Reliance Industries and Rudra Chatterjee of Luxmi Tea.

