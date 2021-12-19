Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) Two persons who returned to the city from abroad on Sunday morning tested positive for COVID-19 and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to find out whether they are affected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a senior health department official confirmed.

Samples have also been collected from the parents of the two-- an 11-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man-- and sent for genome sequencing, the official said.

The boy who is a Swedish national of Indian origin has been admitted to a hospital, while the teenager who arrived from London is under home isolation.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported nine more deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, one more than the previous day's figure, taking the toll to 19,669, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas accounted for four, followed by three in Kolkata, and one each in Hooghly and Purba Medinipur districts.

The tally went up to 16,27,076 with 565 new cases reported during the day, nine more than Saturday.

Of the 565, the city accounted for 174 fresh infections, it said.

The discharge rate remained at 98.33 per cent after 568 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours.

So far, 15,99,918 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

The number of active cases decreased to 7,489 from 7,501 on Saturday.

As many as 36,829 samples have been tested in the state since Saturday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,10,04,482, it added.

On Sunday, 63,145 doses were administered taking the total number of doses given here to 9,99,85,878, a health department official said.

