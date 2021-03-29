New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government following the death of the 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker on Monday, Union Minister Smriti Irani said Bengal will no more tolerate the 'gunda raj' of TMC.

"TMC goons beat up an 80-year-old woman. Her fault was that her son is a BJP worker. She was beaten up with such brutality that she died. West Bengal election is the polls to bring justice to innumerable women who were raped, harassed and killed due to TMC's 'gunda raj'. People of West Bengal are warning Mamata Banerjee that Bengal will no more tolerate the 'gunda raj' of TMC. Bengal will not tolerate injustice anymore," Irani told ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Nimta, Gopal Majumdar's 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, who was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district, died in the wee hours of Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of the octagenarian mother of the BJP candidate, saying her death will haunt Mamata Banerjee for long.

"Anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain and wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for a long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers," he said.

Taking to Twitter, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "I wish peace to Nimta's old mother Shobha Majumdar's soul. She had to sacrifice her life for her son Gopal Majumdar being in BJP. BJP will always remember her sacrifice. She was Bengal's 'mother' as well as its 'daughter'. BJP will always fight for the safety of Bengal's mothers and daughters."Gopal Majumdar had alleged last month that three TMC workers attacked his house and mother.

"They hit me on my head and neck. They punched on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain," Shobha Majumdar had earlier told ANI.

Following the attack, several BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari had visited Shobha's residence to take her to the hospital. She was being treated at a private hospital and had returned to her home four days ago.

Following her death, BJP candidate in Dumdam Uttar constituency Dr Archana Majumdar blamed TMC activists for the attack.Her son Gopal also stated that if she was not attacked last month, she would have lived a few more days. Gopal, who had earlier lost his father, said that he has become completely alone after losing his mother.

Political violence has been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal, as the state moves on to the second phase of the assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)