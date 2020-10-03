Krishnanagar (WB), Oct 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman in West Bengal's Nadia district has created an image of the Taj Mahal using more than 3 lakh matchsticks.

Saheli Pal of Ghurni locality in Krishnanagar seeks to break the Guinness World Record of Iran's Meysam Rahmani, who had made a UNESCO logo with 1,36,951 matchsticks in 2013.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape: Media Allowed to Enter Victim’s Village, SDM Denies Reports of Kin’s Mobile Phones Having Been Confiscated.

Pal, an MA English student at Calcutta University, created the image on 6 feet by 4 feet board.

She had started her work in mid-August after receiving the guidelines from the Guinness World Records authorities and completed it on September 30.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh, Says It Will Give New Strength to India's Border Infrastructure.

A video of her artwork has been made and it will be sent to the Guinness World Records authorities soon.

"I have used matchsticks of two colours to depict Taj Mahal at night," she said.

Pal had in 2018 created a world record by making the smallest clay sculpture of the face of Goddess Durga, measuring 2.54 cm by 1.93 cm by 0.76 cm and weighing 2.3 gm.

Her father Subir Pal and grandfather Biren Pal had won the President's Awards for their sculptures in 1991 and 1982 respectively.

"I want to carry forward the legacy of my father and grandfather," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)