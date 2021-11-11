New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee on Thursday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and cited "lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of West Bengal" as the reasons for leaving the party.

"Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections. The reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal," tweeted Chatterjee.

She had joined the party just before the Assembly polls and was fielded as a candidate by the BJP.

On March 2, Chatterjee joined the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID. (ANI)

