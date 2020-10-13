Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3-lakh mark on Tuesday as the state reported the highest single-day spike of 3,631 new cases, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The state also reported 62 more deaths, following which the toll rose to 5,744, it said.

West Bengal has so far reported 3,02,020 COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 3,185 people recovered from the disease and the discharge rate was at 87.84 per cent.

There are 30,988 active cases in the state at present.

Since Monday, 42,237 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin stated.

