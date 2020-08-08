Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 toll crossed the 2,000-mark as 51 more people died on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

So far, 2,005 people have died in the state while 2,949 more cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 92,615, it said.

Total 2,064 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours.

Following the detection of the new infections, the active cases rose to 25,486, it added.

Total 25,148 samples were tested in the state since Friday evening.

