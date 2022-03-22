Anti Corruption Bureau is conducting raids against nine middlemen/agents in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): Bengaluru Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids are underway at locations of nine middlemen and agents suspected of influencing the public servants by corrupt or illegal means and by exercising their personal influence.

They are suspected of being involved in the malpractices and other irregularities in the activities of the Bangalore Development Authority.

"Today ACB Bengaluru City has conducted a search at 9 different places pertaining to 9 middlemen/agents/ touts who are suspected of influencing public servants by corrupt/illegal means /by the exercise of their personal influence thereby involving in malpractices and other irregularities in the activities of Bangalore Development Authority," the ACB said in a statement.

About 100 officers are conducting the raid under the Supervision of Uma Prashanth, Superintendent of Police of ACB.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

