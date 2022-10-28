New Delhi, Oct 28: A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane on Friday suspected fire in one of the engines at the time of taxiing at the Delhi airport, according to a source. IndiGo Flight Grounded at Delhi Airport After 'Sparks' in Aircraft, Video Shared by Passenger Shows Terrifying Visuals of Flames Coming Out of Plane.

Watch Indigo aircraft declares emergency at Delhi Airport after fire in one of its engines:

Indigo 6E 2131 Scary experience on Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened. #indigo pic.twitter.com/6kcKCSVLOh — Priyanka Kumar (@PriyankaaKumarr) October 28, 2022

The A320 aircraft was taxiing and emergency was declared due to suspected fire in one of the engines.

There were more than 180 people on board, the source said. The aircraft had to return to the bay.

