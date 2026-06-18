India News | Bengaluru Businessman Robbed of Rs 1.09 Crore at Gunpoint; Probe Underway

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): A businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 1.09 crore at gunpoint by seven unidentified persons near Kuduregere Colony in Dasanapura Hobli. After the incident, the Madanayakanahalli Police have registered a case against the seven accused.

The incident took place on June 15, after which a complaint was filed on June 16 by R I Shiva Shankar, 41, a resident of Muniswamy Reddy Layout, Thammenahalli.

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According to the FIR, Shiva Shankar, who runs a scooter agency with his friends in Yeshwantpur, was lured by business contacts from Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad to invest in a firm called A.N.R.S (American Nuclear Research System).

On June 12, three men, Mohammed Parvez, Allis, and Johnson, came to Bengaluru and stayed at a hotel in Kodigehalli. They called Shiva Shankar on June 13 and took Rs 35 lakh from him. Again, on June 15, they called him to meet near Fresh Residency, Yelahanka, claiming they had Rs 74 lakh for him.

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Shiva Shankar went with his driver, Chethan M, in a Honda Amaze car. They were told to bring the car to Nelmangala. Around 11:05 pm on June 15, near Ganesha Temple in Kuduregere Colony, an SUV blocked their car. Four men got out and forced Shiva Shankar and his driver into their vehicle at gunpoint.

The accused allegedly took the Rs 74 lakh kept in the car's dicky. Three others then went with the driver to Shiva Shankar's house and collected another Rs 35 lakh from his wife. The complainant's mobile phone and car were also taken. He was later dropped near Nelamangala.

The gang threatened him not to approach the police, or he would face consequences. Shiva Shankar managed to return home and, after consulting family, approached Madanayakanahalli Police Station on June 16 at 7:30 pm.

Police have registered FIR No. 605/2026 under Sections 140(2) and 310(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, pertaining to kidnapping for ransom and dacoity. The total loss is estimated at Rs 1.09 crore in cash.

The case is being investigated by PSI Prakash Naik N Police said seven unidentified persons are involved, and efforts are on to trace them. (ANI)

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