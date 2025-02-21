Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested multiple drug peddlers in separate operations, seizing narcotics worth lakhs in the city.

In one operation at DJ Halli police station limits, a Kerala resident was arrested with 523 grams of MDMA crystals.

According to the Police, two mobile phones were also seized along with the MDMA crystals worth around Rs55 lakh.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said "Two mobile phones were seized, and the total value of the contraband is estimated to be around Rs55 lakh.'

He added that the investigation is ongoing to track other peddlers and their networks.

In another case, the CCB arrested a drug peddler, who was working as a security guard, and seized 3.2 kg of narcotics worth Rs2.5 lakh.

Additionally, authorities recovered 1,500 Tramadol tablets and 870 injections in separate raids. (ANI)

