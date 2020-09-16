Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police on Wednesday questioned actors Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray in connection with a case related to alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

"Actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray were questioned today, they will be called again later," CCB Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil told reporters here.

He also informed that an African national identified as Benald Udenna has also been arrested for supplying drugs in the matter.

The CCB had yesterday issued notices to summon actors Manchale and Ray to their office at 11 am on Wednesday.

Earlier, searches were conducted at the house of Aditya Alva - son of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva - in connection with the ongoing investigation in the drug case in Karnataka.

On September 8, Kannada film actor Sanjana Galrani along with her mother were detained by the CCB, Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case, the police said. The mother-daughter duo was sent to the CCB office situated in the Chamrajpet area of the city for further interrogation.

Before that on September 7, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was also arrested in this case and was produced in court, which sent her to 5-day custody. (ANI)

