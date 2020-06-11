Bengaluru, June 11 (PTI) A bus driver-cum-conductor of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

He got himself tested for the infection while on leave for three days, the Karnataka-owned bus corporation said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

The driver had travelled to Kalaburagi and Vijayapura, both over 500 kms away; and contact tracing has been initiated by health department, the statement said.

The transport corporation, which resumed service on May 19 after easing of the virus-induced lockdown, launched air-conditioned buses recently.

Also Read | Meet Shivanand Hulyalkar, the Congress Party Member & Social Worker, Working on Ground for the Welfare of People During a Pandemic.

"He (the driver) tested positive on June 10. He has been admitted to a COVID-19 designated hospital for treatment," the statement said.

However, he was asymptomatic when he had been reported for duty, it said. The premises of the bus corporation has since been disinfected and sanitised after the employee tested positive for the virus, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)