Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to deploy 2,000 home guards to ensure citizens follow Covid-appropriate behaviour after spike in coronavirus cases.

The decision has been after the state technical advisory committee for Covid-19, during a recent meeting said that there is negligence in following Covid protocols which is becoming the reason for spike in Covid cases.

In addition to marshals, a decision has been taken to deploy 2,000 home guards to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour. "We want to enforce the rules and be stricter than before," said BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta. (ANI)

