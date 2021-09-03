Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3 (ANI): Bengaluru Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai in a high-level committee meeting held on Friday here decided to release Rs six crores to celebrate the Dasara festival at Mysore, Chamarajanagar, and Sriragapatna and will be inaugurating the 10-day cultural and religious festival in this regard.

"We have decided to release Rs 6 crores to celebrate Dasara festival at Mysore, Chamarajanagar, and Sriragapatna," the chief minister said while talking to the reporters after chairing a high-level committee meeting here today.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 42-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Jaipur; Case Registered.

The high-level committee authorized the Chief Minister to select the eminent personality to inaugurate the 10-day cultural and religious festival, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister further said, "all the rituals in connection with Mysore Dasara celebrations such as the inauguration of the festivities atop Chamundi Hills, Jambu Savari, and lighting of the entire city for 10-days will be conducted".

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Assures K Chandrasekhar Rao of Land Allotment for Construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in Delhi.

The chief minister directed the officials to submit an estimate for developing infrastructure in Mysore in connection with Dasara celebrations.

While talking about the tourism industry, the Chief Minister said, "Several elected representatives have requested to establish tourist circuit in the Mysore region. There are many potential tourist circuits such as Hampi, Badami, Vijayapura. I will discuss with the Minister for Tourism and officials to make optimum utilization of the opportunity to increase tourist inflow in the existing tourism policy".

He added, "Tourism has taken a hit due to COVID-19 crisis resulting in an economic slowdown. In this background, concrete steps will be taken to promote tourism".

Minister for Cooperation and Mysore district in-charge minister S T Somashekar, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj, Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, MPs, Legislators, and other elected representatives were present in the high-power committee meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)