Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police on Saturday detained two people for allegedly being involved in an IPL betting racket and recovered Rs 3.15 lakh in cash from them.

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru, from its official account, tweeted, "CCB Police detained two people who were allegedly involved in a cricket betting racket on IPL matches, and seized Rs 3,15,000 in cash and two mobile phones from them."

Also Read | Gudi Padwa 2022: Mumbai Gets 2 New Metro Lines in Suburbs; Fees Range From Rs 10 to Rs 40.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)