Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 30 (ANI): The Bengaluru Customs seized 400g methaqualone, a sedative-hypnotic drug, concealed in a leather bag at the courier centre of Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday.

As per the Customs department, it was allegedly consigned to a Nigerian national who was earlier arrested in a similar case.

"The Nigerian national was recently arrested in a case regarding the seizure of 1.988-kg Ecstacy pills at the same centre," a statement issued by the Customs said. (ANI)

