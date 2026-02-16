Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a premier laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in Bengaluru and reviewed the progress of ongoing projects related to indigenous military gas turbine engine development.

During his visit, the Defence Minister interacted with scientists and senior officials at the facility and assessed advancements in critical aero engine technologies.

Addressing the scientists, Singh expressed confidence in DRDO's scientific capabilities and commitment towards enhancing the country's strategic strength.

"With the dedication and scientific approach under the leadership of DRDO with which you all are working, I am fully confident that your approach will further strengthen the country's strategic power. DRDO keeps conducting new tests; this gives you joy, but it gives us joy too," Singh said.

In a post on social media platform X, the Defence Minister praised the efforts of the GTRE team in the critical technology domain.

"Visited @DRDO India's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) facility in Bengaluru and reviewed the status of ongoing projects relating to indigenous military gas turbine engine development. The GTRE's efforts in the critical technology domain is praiseworthy. Exhorted the team of scientists to strive and focus on next-generation engines by building a nationwide robust ecosystem and achieve self-reliance in aero engines," he posted.

Highlighting India's ambitions in advanced combat aviation, Singh said the country is progressing rapidly towards the design and development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and stressed the need to complete past efforts aimed at achieving technological mastery in the field of aero engines.

"We are also moving rapidly towards the design and Development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, that is, AMCA. We have made several efforts in the past as well to achieve mastery in the field of aeroengines. Now the time has come to complete those efforts that remained incomplete, that could not be completed," he said.

Defence Minister further emphasised the need to look beyond fifth-generation engine capabilities and initiate work on sixth-generation and other advanced technologies in line with global developments.

"We will also have to look towards the future. We cannot remain limited just to 5th-generation engines. The development of 6th generation and advanced technologies, too, we will have to start as soon as possible. Research on that is the demand of the times. As technology is changing in the world, the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and new materials is increasing; we will have to stay ahead in them," he added. (ANI)

