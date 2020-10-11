Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 11 (ANI): Even though the government has announced Unlock-5 as part of its phased re-opening for economic activities but Henna artists are still facing huge difficulties as they are not getting customers just because huge gatherings are being avoided to contain the spread of virus.

Durgesh Kumar, a henna artist in the city claimed that he is facing financial crunch as he often waits for a week to get a customer.

"I came here all the way from Basti in Uttar Pradesh to make a living but I hardly earn anything these days because of the coronavirus. Before the lockdown, I could earn around Rs 700-800 per day. It has become difficult for me to manage three meals a day. I have not earned anything for about a week now," Kumar told ANI.

Henna artists used to earn handsomely by way of community festivals, events and weddings but the pandemic has made a huge dent on their daily income . Although restrictions have been eased but large gatherings are still not allowed and as a result artists are still struggling to manage one square meal a day.

"Since people are hosting weddings in a very restricted manner, we are having a very tough time. Customers used to flock to me earlier and many hired me for weddings. Now I just come and wait here on the pavement. I set up at 10 am and leave by 9 pm. I'm hoping for things to get better in the next few months," Kumar added. (ANI)

