Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has decided to establish a COVID treatment facility with 100 beds at Air Force Station Jalahalli, in order to assist general public of Bengaluru reeling under the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

An official press release stated that the facility will be operational on May 6 with only 20 beds and oxygen concentrators at first.

Once oxygen availability is ensured by the state government, the remaining 80 beds are expected to be operational by May 20. Of the total 100 beds, there will be 10 ICU beds and 40 beds with piped oxygen. The remaining 50 beds will have oxygen concentrators, said IAF.

The facility will be manned by specialists, doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff provided by the Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru. Admission to the facility will be coordinated by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)/ government of Karnataka through a nodal officer. The state government has assured necessary support for pharmacy, oxygen, and security.

"Indian Air Force has already been in the forefront of ensuring oxygen and medical supplies from abroad and within India. For this, the Air Force Transport fleet has been deployed on round the clock operations," stated the media release. (ANI)

