Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI): All Indira Canteens within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits will distribute food packets free of charge to the poor from May 12 to May 24.

Beneficiaries who will receive food packets will have to produce identity card such as voter identification card/ Aadhaar card/ driving license/labour department identity card to obtain meals.

Each beneficiary will be given a maximum of three food packet, depending on the total number of family members on their ration card.

Those coming to get lunch packets at the canteens will have to comply with COVID-19 norms (wearing of masks and maintenance of social distancing while standing in queues).

Karnataka government has imposed a lockdown from 6 am on May 10 till 6 am on May 24 amid rising cases of coronavirus infection. The state has as many as 5,71,026 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

