Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Bengaluru police have arrested four individuals in connection with the alleged gang rape of a married woman in Koramangala, as per the police.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Thursday near a junction in Koramangala.

Sarah Fatima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru Southeast, stated, "In the sexual assault case of a married woman in Koramangala, we have arrested four accused. Three are from West Bengal, and one is from Uttarakhand, who was working at a hotel. Further investigation is ongoing, and the victim's condition is stable."

Furthermore, the victim reported the assault to the Koramangala police, and a rape case was subsequently registered.

According to the victim's complaint, "She was taken to the terrace of a private hotel by a man known to her. At the time, three others were waiting nearby and later joined the accused, leading to the assault. The victim reported the incident to the Koramangala police station on Thursday, following which a case of rape was registered."

The police continue to investigate the case. (ANI)

