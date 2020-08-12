Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Bengaluru Police has arrested Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew for sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media, which triggered violence in the city last night.

As many as 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in the city.

"Accused Naveen arrested for sharing a derogatory post on social media," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

"110 people have also been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in Bengaluru over an alleged inciting social media post," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru said.

Two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes, police said.

While Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru, curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits after violence broke out in the area.

Earlier, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen. (ANI)

