Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17 (ANI): Bengaluru Police on Saturday raided four locations where betting on the ongoing IPL matches was being held and seized a total of Rs 21 lakhs in the operation.

"A sum of Rs 10,05,000 and 12 mobiles were seized from two accused during a raid in KR Puram where betting on IPL matches was going on," City Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru Police informed.

"A total of Rs 21 lakhs was seized during raids conducted at four different places where betting was underway," it added. (ANI)

