Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI): After receiving a threat letter regarding two cases--Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case and violence in DJ Halli case, a case has been registered at Halsurgate Police Station, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru.

"A case has been registered at Halsurgate Police Station after we received a threat letter regarding two cases - Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case and violence in DJ Halli case," said Sandeep Patil.

The security has been increased near the city civil court after the threat letter was received. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

