Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): Halasuru gate police have registered an FIR against leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for organising a protest in Nagarthpet following a dispute between a shopkeeper and a group of people on Sunday evening over playing of devotional songs during the Azan.

The FIR has been registered against party MP Tejaswi Surya, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, MP PC Mohan and 41 others.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj in Congress' List of Eight Nominees in Maharashtra for LS Polls.

The three MPs have been nominated by the BJP as its candidates in Bengaluru for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The FIR has been registered under sections 143, 149, 188, 283, 290 and 268.

Also Read | Electoral Bond Data: BJP Received Donations From Big Corporate Groups Like Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Muthoot, Baja Auto, Jindal Group and TVS Moto.

Meanwhile, a large number of people took to the streets in Bengaluru on Tuesday following a dispute between a shopkeeper and a group of individuals over the playing of devotional songs during the Azan.

On Sunday, during the 'Azaan' time, a shopkeeper was playing devotional songs loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru, which led to an altercation between a group of people and the shopkeeper.

Following the incident, BJP cadre and other Hindu organizations marched across the streets of Bengaluru, chanting slogans of Jai Shree Ram and carrying saffron flags, to stand in solidarity with the shopkeeper.

The shopkeeper involved in the altercation expressed gratitude for the support received.

"The incident that happened on Sunday, who would have been responsible if I would have died in the incident. I feel happy that so many people have come in support of me," the shopkeeper said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

Tejaswi Surya who led the protests, was detained by the Karnataka police amid the chaos. Upon his detention, he urged the protesters to disperse.

Highlighting the recent incidents in Bengaluru including the Rameswaram bomb blast, Pakistan Zindabad slogans in Karnataka Assembly and the recent attack on shopkeeper Mukesh, Tejasvi Surya questioned the law and order situation in the state.

"The government speaks of building brand Bengaluru. I want to ask the CM and the Deputy CM. You speak of building brand Bengaluru. How can you do so with this kind of a law and order situation? What happened to Mukesh yesterday could happen to any person sitting and going to his business honestly in a calm, unprovoked manner anywhere in the city... Two weeks ago there was a bomb blast. A week before that there were Pakistan Zindabad slogans. And today you have these unprovoked attacks on shopkeepers. What message is this government trying to give?," Surya said.

The South Bengaluru MP accused the Siddarmaiah government of indulging in appeasement politics that had led to incidents like these.

"Why is it that whenever the Congress party comes to power, elements like these who want to create disturbance and disharmony in society, why do they feel emboldened? And why is it that cabinet ministers like Dinesh Gundu Rao come in the defense of the accused and do not stand up for the victim's justice?" Tejasvi Surya said.

"Two weeks ago there was a bomb blast. A week before that there were Pakistan Zindabad slogans. And today you have these unprovoked attacks on shopkeepers. What message is this government trying to give? Why is it that whenever the Congress party comes to power, elements like these who want to create disturbance and disharmony in society, why do they feel emboldened? And why is it that cabinet ministers like Dinesh Gundu Rao come in the defense of the accused and do not stand up for the victim's justice" he added.

Surya urged the Bengaluru City Commissioner to investigate the incident in an unbiased and professional manner.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police said that an FIR has been registered at Halasuru Gate Police Limit, and the police are working to arrest the accused. The police said that further investigation was underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)