Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): In connection with the violence in Bengaluru over a "derogatory" social media post, the Bengaluru Police have arrested 110 accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police, said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was also arrested for sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night.

The Police Commissioner further appealed to everyone to cooperate with the force in order to maintain peace.

"With regard to incidents in DJ Halli, accused Naveen arrested for posting derogatory posts.. also total 110 accused arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and assault on police. APPEAL TO ALL TO COOPERATE WITH POLICE TO MAINTAIN PEACE," Pant tweeted.

Two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes, the police said.

Curfew was imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits after violence broke out in the area.

Earlier, Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen. (ANI)

