Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): In light of the anticipated summer water crisis due to groundwater depletion, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced strict measures to prevent the wastage of drinking water. To ensure efficient water usage, BWSSB Chairman Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar has issued an order imposing fines on those found misusing potable water.

As per Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964, the use of drinking water for activities such as vehicle washing, gardening, construction, decorative fountains, entertainment purposes, and any non-drinking purposes in cinema halls and malls, as well as for road construction and cleaning, is strictly prohibited within Bengaluru city.

With rising temperatures and a lack of recent rainfall, groundwater levels have significantly declined. Reports from IISc scientists warn of a potential water shortage in the coming months. In response, BWSSB's directive aims to regulate water consumption and curb wastage. Violators will be fined Rs 5,000 under Section 109 of the Water Board Act, with an additional penalty of Rs 5,000 for repeat offenses, plus Rs 500 for each subsequent day of non-compliance.

Residents are encouraged to report violations by contacting the BWSSB call center at *1916*, Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar stated in the official release. (ANI)

