Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into a shop in the western suburb of Andheri here, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Mahakali road in Andheri (east) on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson of the transport body said.

The bus was heading towards Andheri station, when the driver lost control on a slope and rammed the vehicle into a shop, he said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, the shop suffered some damages, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against the driver.

According to BEST, the bus was hired from a private contractor on wet lease, under which the contractor takes responsibility for fuel and bus maintenance, and besides providing a driver.

