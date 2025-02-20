Hyderabad Telangana [India], February 20 (ANI): BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha clarified that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had "no role" in the SC categorization and emphasized that neither Prime Minister Modi nor CM Reddy had taken "any significant steps" regarding categorization, and it was the Supreme Court's verdict that "paved the way" for it, her office said in a statement.

BRS Leader K Kavitha reminded that former CM KCR had passed a resolution on categorization in the assembly and sent it to the Union Government. She advised the government to carry out categorization "without creating division among Dalits and to ensure justice for all communities," the statement said.

The BRS MLC today, participated in a meeting of the Dalit Bandhu Sadhana Samiti, led by its president Mahesh Kogila, at her residence on Thursday. Speaking at the meeting, she demanded the "immediate release" of the Shamim Akhtar Commission report and called for the implementation of SC categorization.

She accused Revanth Reddy of "misleading the public" under the guise of SC categorization and linking it to job allocations. She criticized the delay in the job calendar's implementation, stating that even "after six months since the court ruling, no progress had been made."

She stated that Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi was "invited from Delhi to secure promises, including offering Rs 12 lakh instead of Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families under Dalit Bandhu, which she claimed was a deceit." Kavitha also criticized CM Revanth Reddy for "mismanaging the state's finances and driving it into debt."

She demanded the immediate release of the Dalit Bandhu funds already approved by KCR, stating that the "remaining 18,000 Dalit families should receive the funds before the budget is introduced". Kavitha further pointed out that although Rs. 33,000 crore was allocated for SCs in the budget, "only Rs 9,800 crore had been spent".

Kavitha criticized Revanth Reddy for not honouring the 125-foot Ambedkar statue, alleging that the CM Revant Reddy was disrespecting Ambedkar and his legacy. She demanded that the "entire cabinet visit the statue on Ambedkar Jayanti to pay respects or face protests."

Kavitha also underscored that it was "KCR's thought to uplift the downtrodden and bring progress to the poor, especially Dalits."

Kavitha emphasized that the 125-foot statue was installed to honour Ambedkar and his role in achieving a separate Telangana, stating that "better days for Dalits would come under BRS governance in the coming years." (ANI)

