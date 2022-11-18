Srinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Providing better avenues of employment and increasing social security measures for the youth and working class of Jammu and Kashmir are among the top priorities of the central government, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli said on Friday.

"Unemployed youth are being provided loans on zero interest basis and e-SHRAM cards are issued to tackle the problem of unemployment," Teli told reporters here.

The minister said the problem of child labour in J&K will also be taken up with the ministry and addressed in time.

He said tthe government aspires to complete the target of issuing 38 crore e-SHRAM cards in the country of which 30 crore cards are already issued.

Teli highlighted the initiatives of the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the benefit of common people in the Union Territory.

He said work on various development projects is going on at full pace and the same will be completed ahead of the stipulated timelines.

Later, the minister participated in a delegate convention of Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) in which the leaders and members of different worker unions participated and deliberated upon the pending demands of temporary, seasonal and other workers in different departments.

Teli assured the delegates that the issues relating to the working force of J&K will be put before the central government and the Union Territory administration for their early settlement especially regularization of 61,000 temporary workers and utilization of services of seasonal workers.

He said the Union Territory administration will be apprised to implement the Minimum Wages Act according to the components of revised rates at par with the other states of the country.

