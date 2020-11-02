Rohtak (Haryana) [India], November 2 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said that it will be better for both Haryana and Punjab if both states make their independent capitals and benches of High Court.

"If Punjab leaves claim of the capital and High Court then we will also think about it. If Haryana alone leaves claim on Chandigarh, don't think we will be benefitted. If both make Chandigarh a UT like Delhi and make their independent capitals and benches of HC, it will be better," he told reporters here on the occasion of Haryana formation day.

At present, Chandigarh serves as the joint capital of both Haryana and Punjab and the city declared itself as a Union Territory after the reorganization of states.

"Haryana embarked on a path of progress in last 55 years," Chautala added.(ANI)

